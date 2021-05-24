Clear
Keith A. Evans, 72

Keith Andrew Evans, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 peacefully at home.

Posted: May 24, 2021 5:04 PM

He was preceded in death by his wife, Terri A. Evans; brother, Kirby Evans, and parents, Kenneth Evans and Billie Mayfield Evans.
Survivors include brother, Ken Evans; brother and best friend, Kelly Evans; sister, Kay Evans; children, Ben Evans (Amy), Hilary Newey (Scott), Jeremy Evans, and Kate Evans. Grandchildren: Jack, Paige, Julia, Graham, Piper, Regan and Andrew.
Keith, a dedicated man to both his family and career in the vending food service industry, will forever be remembered for his integrity and loyalty, his strong work ethic and brilliant business mind, his dryly-witty storytelling, his empathy and inconspicuous generosity to the less fortunate, and above all, his love for his family, friends and pets.
A private family service will be held to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Friends of the Animal Shelter in St. Joseph, MO.


