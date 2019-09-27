Clear

Keith A Overbey, 71, of Rosemount, Minnesota

Mr. Overbey has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Minnesota.

Keith A Overbey, 71, of Rosemount, Minnesota died Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. Mr. Overbey has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Minnesota. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

The overall weather set-up for Friday and into the weekend is complicated and could lead to several rounds of thunderstorms moving through beginning late Friday and going through the weekend.
