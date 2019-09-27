Keith's Obituary
Keith A Overbey, 71, of Rosemount, Minnesota died Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. Mr. Overbey has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Minnesota. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
