Keith Arden Garside, 89, Cameron, Missouri

Obituary

Keith A. Garside

1929-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Keith Arden Garside, 89, passed away June 8, 2019.

He was born November 5, 1929 in Millville Hollow, Wisconsin to Eldridge and Lulu Belle (Posten) Garside.

Keith is preceded by his parents, wife, Dolores (Dodie) Garside; brother, Richard Garside; great-granddaughter, Katie Kloos; grandson, Luke Angle; brother- in- law, Josh Bausch and sister-in-law, Janet Garside.

Keith was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1948-1952. He married Dodie in 1952 and was married for 52 years. Keith worked for TWA for 35 year before his retirement.

Keith was a member of the Elmer Ellis Post #33, Cameron. He was a collector of all types of things but most of all he enjoyed collecting matchbooks. He belonged to RMS, Girlie News, Casino and Long beach Matchbook Clubs.

Survivors: 6 daughters, Debbie (Richard) Frazier, Cameron, MO, Karen Fuller, Kansas City, MO, Dana Metelco, Highlands Ranch, CO, Kaye (Roger) Nelson, Cameron, MO, Kelli (Larry) Blackburn, Cameron, MO, and DeAnn (Steve) Haag, Highlands Ranch, CO.; brothers, Kenneth (JoAnne) Garside, New Bern, NC, Lawrence (Larry) Garside, Beaver Dam, WI; sister, Margie Bausch, McFarland, WI and sister in law, Millie Garside, Beaver Dam, WI.; 14 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren and 2 great- great- grandchildren.

Visitation: 5-7 PM, Thursday evening, June 13, 2019, with a Celebration of Life service following from 7-8 PM, at Poland Thompson Funeral Home. Graveside service: 1 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.