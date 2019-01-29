Clear
Keith Arthur Blake May 14, 1950 - January 29, 2019

Keith Arthur Blake 68, of St. Joseph, MO. passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the Northcare Hospice House, Kansas City, MO. He was born May 14, 1950 in Shenandoah, Iowa. He worked at ACDO. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Blake, mother, Freda Sill, and 1st wife, Cari Marianne Blake. Survivors include: daughters, Delta (Rex) Griggs, Saint Joseph, MO, and Cari (Preston) Duncan of Logan, UT., son, Jon "Gary" Blake, brother, Russell Blake, and sisters, Sherry Blake and Gayle (Jeff) Mahin, 10 grandchildren, Jared, Cierra, Chasity, Joey, Tierra, Jordan, Cory, Jon, Aaron and Brandon, and 12 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

