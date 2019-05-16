Clear

Keith Everid "Jumbo" Porter, life-long resident of Platte City

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 am -11 am at the First Baptist Church of Platte City, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Address 214 Ferrel Street PLATTE CITY, MO 64079 Interment will follow at East Slope Cemetery in Riverside, MO

Jumbo (Keith) E. Porter went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born December 3, 1938 and was a life-long resident of Platte City. After High School he served in the Army National Guard of Kansas for 6 years and worked for Fleming Foods until he retired at the age of 55. He married Jeanette Marie Cansler on April 1, 1961 and was married 48 years before her passing. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved farming with his father, camping, fishing and mushroom hunting every Spring.
He was preceded in death by his father, Short (Floyd) Porter, his mother Madalee Porter, sister Dixie Mae, step-mother, Gladys Porter, wife, Jeanette and a grandson, Derrick Balagna.
He is survived by 3 daughters, Beverly Bolinger, Pamela Mann, married to Kenneth Mann, Dixie Balagna, 7 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his family from Tanners and the Pool Hall. He was a hardworking, honest man who loved his family and friends dearly.
A memorial to First Baptist Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers is suggested.

