Keith Leonard Swindler, 77

Keith Swindler, 77, passed away October 16, 2021.
He was born April 26, 1944 in Kingston, Missouri to George and Ruth (Fowler) Swindler.
Keith was a commercial paint coordinator for Ford Motor Company, until retiring.
He was a past member of the Ararat Shrine of Kansas City and served with the Stephen Ministry for the Cameron United Methodist Church.
He had many passions in life. He enjoyed his dogs, flowers, and attending and showing his tractors at antique tractor shows.
Preceding him in death, his parents, George and Ruth Swindler; daughter, Beth Urton; and sister, Wanda Williams Wall.
Survivors: brother, Kenneth (Sharon) Swindler, Cameron, Missouri; son, Brian Swindler, Clay Como, Missouri; daughter, Heather Braswell, Kansas City, Missouri; and friends, Rod Bowen and Kris Lintner, Hamilton, Missouri; and grandchildren.
Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Friday, October 22, 2021 at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
