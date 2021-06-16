Kelly Ann Christensen, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
She was born August 26, 1964 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kelly was passionate about the practice of law, and worked as a paralegal for many years. She also loved to crochet and garden.
She was a Christian.
Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Schrader; and brother Gail “Bo” Schrader.
Survivors include daughter, Amber Christensen-Thomas (Clark); grandchildren, Grant and Collin Christensen; sisters, Alfi DeLeon (Roberto), and Toni Carver (Terry); brother, Mike Schrader; and father, Dale Reynolds.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.
