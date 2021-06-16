Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kelly Ann Christensen, 56

Kelly Ann Christensen, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:39 PM

Kelly Ann Christensen, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
She was born August 26, 1964 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kelly was passionate about the practice of law, and worked as a paralegal for many years. She also loved to crochet and garden.
She was a Christian.
Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Schrader; and brother Gail “Bo” Schrader.
Survivors include daughter, Amber Christensen-Thomas (Clark); grandchildren, Grant and Collin Christensen; sisters, Alfi DeLeon (Roberto), and Toni Carver (Terry); brother, Mike Schrader; and father, Dale Reynolds.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Savannah
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 101°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be slightly higher today due to the increased humidity. Temperatures will start to rapidly warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values both days will likely be near or at the triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night into the weekend as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the weekend with highs back in the 80s for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories