Kelly C. Embrey, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Thursday, September 12, 2019 6:00AM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Kelly C. Embrey, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born February 21, 1971.
Kelly was a 1989 graduate of Central High School. He served in the Air Force as a Registered Emergency Technician on the Stealth Bomber Unit. Kelly was a member of the 49th Mission Support Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base and was deployed twice to Iraq.
He worked for St. Joe Frontier Casino for over 20 years and worked for Argosy Casino for about 3 years. Kelly loved anything to do with magic and attending freak shows; his favorite being Hellzapoppin Circus Side Show.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald and Christine Embrey; maternal grandfather, Calvin “Kit” Carson; and aunt, Connie Jo (Embrey) Tabony.
Survivors include parents, Steven and Debra (Wethington) Embrey; grandmother, Shelda Carson; uncle, Brian Carson (Jill); aunt, Lita Wethington; former wife, Jerri Jones; and his beloved pets, Doug, Chip and Cheeto.
Private Farewell Services & Inurnment at a later date. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
