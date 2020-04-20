Kelly Renee Anderson, 35

Kelly Renee Robertson-Anderson 35, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at her home. She was born August 2, 1984 in St. Joseph, and graduated from Benton High School. She worked at Area Nursing Homes as a LPN. Kelly had a great personality, and was very quick witted, she enjoyed shopping and animals. Kelly was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clinton & Phyllis Robertson, maternal grandmother, Janice Darlene Myers, her father Kris Robertson and mother Deborah Albertson. Survivors include 2 children Hunter Nigh, and Angelina Whitaker, brothers, Scott Robertson, and Bryan Robertson, uncles, Donnie Robertson, Larry Robertson, and Rodney Myers, aunts, Carolyn (Bob) Swope, Billie (Tim) Charboneau, Diana (Greg) Annigian and Gerry (Blaine) Parker, maternal grandfather, William "Bill" Myers and step father, Bill Albertson. Private family celebration of life with public Live Stream: 3 pm Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Rupp Chapel. The register book will be available at 10 am Tuesday. She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Children's education fund in care of the online Tribute fund at ruppfuneral.com. Online condolence, live stream and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

View live stream www.ruppfuneral.com, select obituary, read more scroll to bottom and play.