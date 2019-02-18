Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kelsey F. Cartledge, 24, of Stafford Virginia, formerly of St. Joseph

Visitation: 4:30-5:30 PM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Cathedral of St. Joseph (519 N. 10th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501). Memorial Mass immediately following the visitation at the church. Mr. Cartledge has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden in St. Joseph, Missouri. Inurnment: New Milford Cemetery in New Milford, Pennsylvania.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Kelsey's Obituary
Kelsey F. Cartledge, 24, of Stafford Virginia, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away February 17, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

Kelsey was born on October 21, 1994, in Syracuse, New York, to Mark F. and Lynn M. (Hand) Cartledge.

He was a graduate of Central High School and Missouri Western State University, where he was president and founding father of Alpha Sigma Phi and a member of Rotaract Club. Kelsey enjoyed baseball and played the position of catcher for CHS for four years. Kelsey loved spending time with his family, his brother Ryan and his dog, Nala. He enjoyed motorcycles and mountain biking.

Kelsey was currently employed as a sales and marketing specialist at Storm Pros VA. He previously worked part-time at the St. Joseph YMCA and as an intern for Sunshine Electric Display.

Kelsey was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Hand and paternal grandmother, Helen M. Cartledge.

Surviving family includes parents, Mark and Lynn Cartledge, Stafford, Virginia; brother, Ryan Cartledge, Springfield, Missouri; maternal grandmother, Ida Hand; uncles, Scott Cartledge, Daniel Hand, Ed Hand (Lisa); aunts, Jill Cartledge, Ellen Mitchell, Gail Goin; numerous cousins and many loving friends.

Visitation: 4:30-5:30 PM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Cathedral of St. Joseph (519 N. 10th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501). Memorial Mass immediately following the visitation at the church.

Mr. Cartledge has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden in St. Joseph, Missouri. Inurnment: New Milford Cemetery in New Milford, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Stafford Junction, 791 Truslow Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.
Read Less

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events