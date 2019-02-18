Kelsey's Obituary

Kelsey F. Cartledge, 24, of Stafford Virginia, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away February 17, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

Kelsey was born on October 21, 1994, in Syracuse, New York, to Mark F. and Lynn M. (Hand) Cartledge.

He was a graduate of Central High School and Missouri Western State University, where he was president and founding father of Alpha Sigma Phi and a member of Rotaract Club. Kelsey enjoyed baseball and played the position of catcher for CHS for four years. Kelsey loved spending time with his family, his brother Ryan and his dog, Nala. He enjoyed motorcycles and mountain biking.

Kelsey was currently employed as a sales and marketing specialist at Storm Pros VA. He previously worked part-time at the St. Joseph YMCA and as an intern for Sunshine Electric Display.

Kelsey was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Hand and paternal grandmother, Helen M. Cartledge.

Surviving family includes parents, Mark and Lynn Cartledge, Stafford, Virginia; brother, Ryan Cartledge, Springfield, Missouri; maternal grandmother, Ida Hand; uncles, Scott Cartledge, Daniel Hand, Ed Hand (Lisa); aunts, Jill Cartledge, Ellen Mitchell, Gail Goin; numerous cousins and many loving friends.

Visitation: 4:30-5:30 PM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Cathedral of St. Joseph (519 N. 10th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501). Memorial Mass immediately following the visitation at the church.

Mr. Cartledge has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden in St. Joseph, Missouri. Inurnment: New Milford Cemetery in New Milford, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Stafford Junction, 791 Truslow Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.

