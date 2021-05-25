Kelsey Michelle Patterson 27, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Saint Joseph. She was born June 26, 1993 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Brandee & Mike Patterson. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 2011. She loved being a pit bull mom to Zahra, Ghost, and Cooper, helping anyone in need, but most especially loved spending time with her family. She met the love of her life Kyle Roland working alongside him at 54 Street Bar and Grill. They were engaged on Christmas Eve 2020, she loved the idea of spending the rest of her life with him. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Bert and Mary Patterson, and Aunt, Sherry Belinda Wooten. She is survived by her fiance, Kyle Roland, parents, maternal grandmother, Darlene Sampson, St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Brittany Rivera, St. Joseph and Amber (Chris) Hurst, Cameron, MO., brother, Jeremy (Kauri) Patterson of Stewartsville, MO, Uncle, Richard Patterson, Granbury, TX, Aunt, Vicki Cortellini, Midland, TX, five nieces and four nephews, and numerous life long friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorials are requested to the Kelsey M Patterson Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.