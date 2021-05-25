Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kelsey Michelle Patterson, 27

Kelsey Michelle Patterson 27, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Saint Joseph.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:52 PM

Kelsey Michelle Patterson 27, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Saint Joseph. She was born June 26, 1993 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Brandee & Mike Patterson. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 2011. She loved being a pit bull mom to Zahra, Ghost, and Cooper, helping anyone in need, but most especially loved spending time with her family. She met the love of her life Kyle Roland working alongside him at 54 Street Bar and Grill. They were engaged on Christmas Eve 2020, she loved the idea of spending the rest of her life with him. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Bert and Mary Patterson, and Aunt, Sherry Belinda Wooten. She is survived by her fiance, Kyle Roland, parents, maternal grandmother, Darlene Sampson, St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Brittany Rivera, St. Joseph and Amber (Chris) Hurst, Cameron, MO., brother, Jeremy (Kauri) Patterson of Stewartsville, MO, Uncle, Richard Patterson, Granbury, TX, Aunt, Vicki Cortellini, Midland, TX, five nieces and four nephews, and numerous life long friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorials are requested to the Kelsey M Patterson Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories