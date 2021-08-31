Kemyhatta Nickelle Tatum, 49, Grandview, Missouri, received her Heavenly wings on August 12, 2021.
She was born January 25, 1972 to Elihu and Jeri Tatum in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Kemyhatta was a resident of Grandview, Missouri and a graduate of Southeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was a Registered Nurse.
Kemyhatta was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Leroy and Dorothy Watson of Elwood, Kansas; paternal grandparents, Frank and Ola Mae Lamb of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Survivors include daughter, Miriah Tatum, of the home; mother, Jeri Watson, Grandview, Missouri; father, Elihu Tatum (Juanita), Braymer, Missouri; 2 sisters, Amber Williams, Kansas City, Missouri, Danyaha Turnquist (Sean), Covington, Georgia; 3 brothers, Sheldon Kenslow, Plattsburg, Missouri, Shawn Tatum, Braymer, Missouri, and Travis Tatum, Kansas City, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Kemyhatta Nickelle Tatum 1972-2021 Kemyhatta Nickelle Tatum, 49, Grandview, Missouri, received her Heavenly wings on August 12, 2021.
Kemyhatta Nickelle Tatum, 49, Grandview, Missouri, received her Heavenly wings on August 12, 2021.