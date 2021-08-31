Clear
Kemyhatta Nickelle Tatum, 49

Kemyhatta Nickelle Tatum 1972-2021 Kemyhatta Nickelle Tatum, 49, Grandview, Missouri, received her Heavenly wings on August 12, 2021.

She was born January 25, 1972 to Elihu and Jeri Tatum in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Kemyhatta was a resident of Grandview, Missouri and a graduate of Southeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was a Registered Nurse.
Kemyhatta was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Leroy and Dorothy Watson of Elwood, Kansas; paternal grandparents, Frank and Ola Mae Lamb of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Survivors include daughter, Miriah Tatum, of the home; mother, Jeri Watson, Grandview, Missouri; father, Elihu Tatum (Juanita), Braymer, Missouri; 2 sisters, Amber Williams, Kansas City, Missouri, Danyaha Turnquist (Sean), Covington, Georgia; 3 brothers, Sheldon Kenslow, Plattsburg, Missouri, Shawn Tatum, Braymer, Missouri, and Travis Tatum, Kansas City, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

