Kendra Wilcoxson, 80

Kendra Wilcoxson, 80, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:38 PM

She was born June 5, 1941, in Casper, Wyoming to Kenneth and Helen (Foster) Gass.
Kendra married Ronald George Wilcoxson September 4, 1959. He survives of the home.
She was a member of The Keys Christian Fellowship Church. Kendra was a secretary for Missouri Western State University for 36 years, retiring in 2009.
Kendra enjoyed baking cookies for everyone, walking, helping others, but most of all spending time with her family, which was one of her greatest concerns.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Additional survivors include daughters, Rhonda Tillman (Troy), Becky Bradley (Richard); 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Zion; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

