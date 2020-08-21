Clear
Kenneth Adkins, 64

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 10:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Kenneth Adkins 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home. He was born July 31, 1956 in Caroll County, MO, son of Mary and Ira Richard Adkins. He attended Savannah High School. Kenny enjoyed working on his cars, riding his tractor, and cold beer. Kenneth was preceded in death by mother, Mary Katherine Adkins, father, Ira Richard Adkins, son, Alex Adkins, and sister, Mary Ann Wright. Survivors include, companion of 19 years, Angela Eaton of St. Joseph, son, Josh Adkins of Savannah, MO, son, Justin Adkins of Amazonia, MO, step-son, Joseph Eaton, step-daughter, Anna Eaton, grandchildren, Tristan, Carleigh, Carson, and Kingston Adkins, brothers, Alvin, Rick, LeRay, and Donnie Adkins.
Mr. Adkins has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A gathering to celebrate Kenny's life will be held at the family home.

The warm weather continues with highs in the mid to upper 80s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Friday will be at or slightly above normal temperatures for the region.
