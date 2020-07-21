Clear

Kenneth Alan Jones, 55

Services to be held at a later date.

Kenneth A. Jones
1964 – 2020
Cameron, MO- Kenneth Alan Jones, 55, of Kingston, MO, passed away July 14, 2020. He was born July 23, 1964, to Calvin and Bernice (Mercer) Jones.
Ken married Katherine McCoy November 24, 2012 in Missouri City.
He was employed as an auto mechanic at Riteway Auto in Excelsior Springs, MO.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, and brother.
He is survived by his wife Kathy of the home; children, Sam Jones, Rich Hill, MO, Kadyn and Kendra Jones both of the home; one brother, 3 sisters, numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

