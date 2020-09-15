Kenneth Allen Crail 60, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Elwood. He was born April 19, 1960 in Empire Prairie, Missouri; son of the late Carole & Harold Crail. He attended Benton High School. Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, and watching football. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Katlin Crail, Elwood, KS; Amanda Crail, Saint Joseph, MO; son, Patrick Edwards, Saint Joseph, MO; 11 Grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren, sisters, Renita (Herb) Wilson of Elwood, KS; Tracy Crail and Stacy Crail, brother, David Crail of Troy, KS, and Jason Crail. Mr. Crail will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.