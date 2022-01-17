Kenneth “Bear” Walter Wiederholt, 71, of Guilford, MO, left this world into the arms of Jesus, December 8, 2021 at Mosaic Life Center in St. Joseph, MO.

Kenny was born October 8, 1950, to Charles and Amelia (Stoll) Wiederholt in Maryville, MO. His parents preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Seth Gibler.

Kenny graduated from Jefferson High School, Conception Junction, MO.

Fifty years ago, on May 29, 1971, Kenny married the love of his life, Judy Toombs from Darlington, MO. He was a devoted husband, good dad, and a wonderful grandpa.

Kenny went to mechanics school in Chillicothe, Mo. He then worked for Carroll Chevrolet-Pontiac in Stanberry, MO. He later farmed around Guilford, and ran a repair shop, “Bear’s” Repair for over 30 yrs. He was a very strong man and could lift heavy car engines. He loved anything with a motor. He loved helping farmers get to the field.

Kenny enjoyed traveling to his sons and grandchildren’s ball games and other activities. He worked on the “Chain Gang” at his son’s football games. He coached baseball. He enjoyed traveling to many car shows in his ’65 GTO or his ’48 Pontiac. He enjoyed tractor pulling and drag races. He very much enjoyed “Going to work for God” mowing the yard at the Open Door’s Christian Center’s church yard.

Kenny was a social person who enjoyed visiting others at Junior Nelson’s General Store, Shop and Hop, or the Barnard Café, as well as anyone who might drive by his house.

He loved playing Santa Claus for the community. He had an artificial leg and loved taking it off and asking kids if they had been eating their vegetables.

Kenny was a member of the Washington Township Board for many years and the South Nodaway School Board. He was also the Barnard Fire Chief for several years, a member of the Community Center Board, and the Northwest MO Street Rods of St. Joseph.

He is survived by his wife Judy of the home, two sons; Chad Wiederholt of Bolckow, MO and Coby (Danyell) Wiederholt of Guilford, two grandchildren; Landon and Rylin Wiederholt, three brothers; Tim (Trish) and Alan (Cheryl) Wiederholt of Guilford, MO and Scott (Kim) Wiederholt of Bolckow, MO, two sisters; Chris (Dave) Meyer of Missouri Valley, IA, and Janet Gibler of King City, MO, his mother in law Pauline Toombs of Darlington, MO, two brother in laws; Darrel (Diane) Toombs of Stanberry, MO and Kevin Toombs of Darlington, MO, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Kenny will be conducted on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Open- Door Christian Church in Bolckow, MO. The funeral time will be 10:30 AM. The burial will follow services at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO.

Visitation will be held at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 5-7PM.

Memorials can be directed in Kenny’s name to the Open-Door Christian Center, Bolckow, MO.