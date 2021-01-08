Kenneth Dean Ebling Sr. 75, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at a local health care center. He was born July 1, 1945 in St. Joseph, MO, son of late Ora and Daniel Ebling. Kenny was a maintenance man for many apartment buildings in and around the St. Joseph area most of his life. In 1998 he went to work for Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron MO, retiring in 2004. Kenny enjoyed eating at the Spot Cafe, and he could be found there most days. He enjoyed tinkering around on the many vehicles he had over the years. He was a Born Again Christian. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, son, Shane Ebling, grandson, Trevor Roller, brothers, Daniel "Dee Dee", Charlie, Tommy, and Johnny Ebling, sister, Melba Miller, and one infant son. Survivors include: daughters, Rona Miller and Tammy Roller, sons, Kenneth Jr. and Tyler Ebling, 9 grandchildren, one great grand-child, brother, Marvin Ebling, and a sister, Elvis Ebling, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff of Aseracare Hospice and Carriage Square for their caring and wonderful service to our dad. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.