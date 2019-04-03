Obituary

Kenneth Dean Sipes

1949-2019

Kenneth Dean Sipes, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

He was born November 3, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Kenneth married Donna “Jeannie” Maddox August 21, 1987. She survives of the home.

He enjoyed traveling, painting, sewing, crafts and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Sipes; step-father, Timothy Alkire; and half-brother, Shannon Alkire.

Additional survivors include mother, Velda “Deane” Alkire;son, Randy Maddox (Michelle); grandchildren, Kurstin Langston (Tommy) and Kendy Dafford (Robert); great-grandchildren, Dacie, Robert, Alex, Andrew and Deacon; half-brother, Timmy Alkire (Alice); half-sisters, Tisha Scobee (Keith), Cinda Barquist; several aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.