Kenneth Dean Sipes, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri

Apr 9 Visitation Tuesday, April 09, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Apr 10 Service Wednesday, April 10, 2019 3:00PM - 4:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Kenneth Dean Sipes
1949-2019

Kenneth Dean Sipes, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
He was born November 3, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Kenneth married Donna “Jeannie” Maddox August 21, 1987. She survives of the home.
He enjoyed traveling, painting, sewing, crafts and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Sipes; step-father, Timothy Alkire; and half-brother, Shannon Alkire.
Additional survivors include mother, Velda “Deane” Alkire;son, Randy Maddox (Michelle); grandchildren, Kurstin Langston (Tommy) and Kendy Dafford (Robert); great-grandchildren, Dacie, Robert, Alex, Andrew and Deacon; half-brother, Timmy Alkire (Alice); half-sisters, Tisha Scobee (Keith), Cinda Barquist; several aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

