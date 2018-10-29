Kenneth Dydell

1948-2018

Kenneth Dydell, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away October 27, 2018.

He was born September 14, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Cecil Gardner and Betty (Wilson) Dydell.

Kenneth enjoyed fishing, BBQ’s, and spending time with his grandchildren and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond, Mark and Bolton; aunt, Dorothy; and uncle, Pat.

Survivors include his significant other, Bertha McLaury; children, Chasity, Kimberlie (Erik), and Angela; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, with another one the way; brothers, William “Jim”, Michael, Gary, Roger; sisters, Vontella, Sharon, Janice “Puddy”, Kelly (Terry); cousins, Cheryl “Annie”, Gilbert “Buddy”; aunt, Ruth “Marie”; numerous niece and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.