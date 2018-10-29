Clear

Kenneth Dydell, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 3:55 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Kenneth Dydell
1948-2018

Kenneth Dydell, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away October 27, 2018.
He was born September 14, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Cecil Gardner and Betty (Wilson) Dydell.
Kenneth enjoyed fishing, BBQ’s, and spending time with his grandchildren and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond, Mark and Bolton; aunt, Dorothy; and uncle, Pat.
Survivors include his significant other, Bertha McLaury; children, Chasity, Kimberlie (Erik), and Angela; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, with another one the way; brothers, William “Jim”, Michael, Gary, Roger; sisters, Vontella, Sharon, Janice “Puddy”, Kelly (Terry); cousins, Cheryl “Annie”, Gilbert “Buddy”; aunt, Ruth “Marie”; numerous niece and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny skies to start your Monday but by the afternoon we saw more clouds move back into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures warmed into the upper 60's and lower 70's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events