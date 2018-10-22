Kenneth E. Grayam, 85, Kansas City, Missouri; passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 18, 2018 at his home.

Ken was born on March 10, 1933 in Akron, Ohio. He spent his younger years at Bellefaire Children's Home in Cleveland, Ohio. At age fourteen, the Hecker Family opened their hearts and home to Ken, and he stayed with them until he graduated high school and joined the service. They have been his family and dear friends since.

Ken was a 1950 graduate of West Side High School. As an avid learner and in his continued thirst for knowledge, he earned three Master's Degrees in history, kinesiology and philosophy.

Mr. Grayam served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Ken spent over twenty-five years teaching school in California and Texas, but spent most of his life dedicated to the sport he loved, swimming. He coached and mentored athletes from club age, high school and college to Olympic swim trial finalists. His passion, love and knowledge of the sport was unparalleled. He was so proud that just this month he had worked so hard to earn The American Swimming Coaches Association Level: 2;3 Certification.

Ken was a member of Temple Sinai in Prairie Village, KS. He was a dedicated and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Ken was a great friend to so many, for he never knew a stranger and would strike a conversation with anyone. He was a life-long learner that enjoyed reading, technology and gadgets.

Ken's greatest love was that of his wife, Billie, whom he cherished and adored. They shared twenty-three years together. She survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include his four sons; Kirk (Dee), Kerry (Shari), Kevin (Bonnie) and Keith Grayam, all of Colorado; step-son, Warren (Julie) McConkey, step-daughter, Juanita (Mike) Morrison; foster-brother, Jerry (Irene) Hecker; half-sister, Shirley Culbertson; fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his son, Kippy Grayam; foster-brother, Ronnie Hecker and former wife, Jean.

Funeral Service 2:00 PM Monday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, MO; where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment B'nai Yaakov Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Swimming-Special Olympics or to Bellefaire Children's Home in Cleveland, Ohio.