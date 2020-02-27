Kenneth Edward Dubach, 93

Kenneth Edward Dubach died February 25th, 2020 at the conclusion of his 93rd birthday at The Pines in Holton, Kansas. Kenneth was born in Wathena, Kan. on February 25th, 1927 to parents Edward and Lois (Clinton) Dubach. His family moved to a farm west of Troy, Kan. where he learned to work hard. Kenneth married his wife Delorise “Imogene” (Waller) Dubach of Ponca City, Okla. On May 6th, 1951 following a storybook courtship. He liked to say “I wore out my car” driving back and forth to Oklahoma courting his future wife. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in the 96th Battalion and served in Korean War, 1951-1953. He frequently told the story of returning to Fort Carson, Colo. His beloved wife having driven through the night to receive him at 6:30 in the morning. Like many veterans, he talked little of the war until the last years of his life, but he is honored for his service and sacrifices for his family, and country. Upon his return, he and Imogene bought a home in Troy, Kan. where he lived for 67 years of his life. There they raised two children as he worked for the local feed store and grain elevator until their closure. He then opened and ran Master Mix feed store from his home for 11 years. He received many recognitions for sales. He also repaired and sold bicycles on the side, a venture he enjoyed with his son and bred dogs, which he enjoyed with his daughter. Kenneth was known as a generous, steady presence in the community. He retired in 1995, but remained active for many years. Kenneth was highly devoted to his family, work, and community. He often volunteered to sing “The Ole’ Gray Mare” or “Home of the Range” at all of his grandkids’ events, and was never without a tease and a laugh. He will be missed by all. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Imogene Dubach, his parents Edward Oscar and Lois Dubach, siblings Lavern Peden and Ruth Peden, and sister-in-law Shirley Weber (Jerral). He is survived by his children Lee Ann Gooderl (Les) of Holton, Kan., and James Dubach (Rhonda) of Oklahoma City, Okla., grandchildren Marie Tinsley (Jacob) of Larned, Kan., Brianna Morris (Brent) of Oklahoma City, Okla., Kate Acton (Bryce) of Platte City, Mo., Aaron Dubach (Brooke) of Houston, Tx., and Connor Gooderl (Leah) of Colorado Springs, Colo., brother Jerry Dubach of Troy, Kan., and many loved great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Visitation: 6-7:30 P.M. Friday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas. The family wishes to thank Dr. Gaul, Dr. Locke and the staff at Holton Community Hospital and The Pines of Holton assisted living for their excellent, compassionate care. Memorials: Troy Ambulance Fund. www.harmanrohde.com