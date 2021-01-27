Kenneth F. Plummer, Jr. 74, of St. Joseph, died January 16, 2021. Kenneth was born October 8, 1946, in Wathena, KS, to Kenneth F. and Martha L. (Robertson), Plummer, Sr.

He was a graduate of Troy High School in Troy, KS. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Kenneth was a steamfitter for the UA #290.

He married Linda Burton on September 7, 1999 and she survives of the home. Also surviving are his children Kenneth Doyle Plummer, Donald Owen Plummer, Mark Jeffery Plummer; step-daughters, Karen Hardaker, Christine Merritt; step-son, Bill Meaders and Steve Hardaker; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Loretta Augustine, Myrtle Campbell, Lillian Wilson; and a brother John Plummer.

Preceding him in death were his parents a son Larry Eugene Plummer; step-son Randy Meaders; and sisters Glenna Goodman and Bernice Plummer.

Kenneth was a member of Freeman Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and VFW. He loved cars and had owned several motorcycles.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Freeman Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

Services will be Friday, January 22, 2021, at 10:30 am at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial and military honors will follow at 2:00 pm at Larkinburg Cemetery in Larkinburg, KS. The family will receive friends, Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Due to COVID restrictions masks and social distancing are required.