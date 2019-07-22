Kenneth James “Kenny” Dougan, 73, of Ravenwood, MO, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph, MO.

Kenny was born in Maryville, MO, on May 12, 1946. His parents are James A. and Bonnie Jean (Sherry) Dougan. His mother preceded him in death on January 20, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his sister in law, Linda Dougan.

Kenny was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School in 1964. He worked for years as a switchman at Grand River Mutual Telephone and retired in 2004. He was a US Army veteran.

He was a race car fan; NASCAR and dirt track, and had built racing motors for some local drivers. He liked to fish; and enjoyed competing in horse shows with his boys when they were growing up. And he especially liked watching his grandkids play ball.

On February 10, 1966, he was united in marriage to Linda Verlene Wray, and she survives of the home.

He is also survived by his 2 sons, Robbie and wife, Debbie Dougan, Maryville, MO, and Randy and wife, Brenda Dougan, Ravenwood, MO; his father, James A. Dougan, Ravenwood, MO; his 2 brothers, Keith Dougan, Ravenwood, MO, and Kirby and wife, Deb Dougan, Ravenwood, MO; his 5 grandchildren, Cole, Christopher, Taylor, Shayna and husband, Taylor, and Jaysie; his 3 great grandchildren, Kinley and Kash Emery, and Rhyott Scott; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville, MO.

Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery by members of the Tri-C American Legion Post 464, Conception Junction, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Pineview Manor Nursing Home, Stanberry, MO.