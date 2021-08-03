Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kenneth "Kenny" Belcher, 55

Kenneth "Kenny" Belcher, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday July 26, 2021.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:53 PM

Kenneth "Kenny" Belcher, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday July 26, 2021. Kenny was born June 3, 1966 in St. Joseph, MO. He is the son of Harold K. and Florence Stiens Belcher.

He graduated from Central High School, and attended Hillyard Technical School. He worked at Gray Manufacturing for the last 26 years. Kenny loved his friends and family, and was always there for people when they needed a hand. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, racing rc cars, and all that nature has to offer. He especially enjoyed walking around Krug Park and it's trails. He had a kind and generous spirit, and will be missed by all who knew him.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father and infant sister Jessica. Kenny is survived by his mother Florence, sister Melissa (David) Hart, nephew Shane, and niece Holly.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on Friday July 30, 2021, followed immediately by a memorial service at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories