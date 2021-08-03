Kenneth "Kenny" Belcher, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday July 26, 2021. Kenny was born June 3, 1966 in St. Joseph, MO. He is the son of Harold K. and Florence Stiens Belcher.

He graduated from Central High School, and attended Hillyard Technical School. He worked at Gray Manufacturing for the last 26 years. Kenny loved his friends and family, and was always there for people when they needed a hand. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, racing rc cars, and all that nature has to offer. He especially enjoyed walking around Krug Park and it's trails. He had a kind and generous spirit, and will be missed by all who knew him.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father and infant sister Jessica. Kenny is survived by his mother Florence, sister Melissa (David) Hart, nephew Shane, and niece Holly.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on Friday July 30, 2021, followed immediately by a memorial service at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.