Obituary

Kenneth “Kenny” King, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.

He was born August 9, 1945 in Omaha, Nebraska to Arlan and Vera King.

Kenny married Barbara Ann Brooks October 14, 1966 and they had 53 years of together with lots of love.

He was a graduate of Lafayette High School, Class of 1964. Kenny attended Hillyard’s Vocational School and received his certificate for Air-conditioning, Heating and First-Class Boiler. He served in the Army National Guard from June 16, 1963 to May 3, 1992. Ken retired from Wire Rope after 37 years of service and retired from Johnson Controls after 10 years. He worked for the St. Joseph School District as an engineer, East Hills in Customer Service and recently at St. Joe Frontier Casino.

Kenny was League Director and served on Board of Directors for Eagles Lover’s Lane baseball and coached for 9 years. He served on the United Way Committee at Wire Rope and for the Humane Society. He was also past President for Lafayette Booster Club.

He loved dogs and he and Barbara always had a dog or three. He enjoyed working outside in the yard, but most of all he loved spending time Barbara, Jack and Brooke.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara; son, Jack King; granddaughter, Brooke King; brother, Charles King (Kathy); stepbrother, David King; stepsister, Diane Kretzer; along with numerous great friends and extended family.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Humane Society or to the funeral home.