Posted: Sep 9, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Kenneth "Kenny"'s Obituary

Kenneth "Kenny" Shipers 65, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born March 31, 1954 in St. Joseph, son of Eloise and Oral Shipers. He graduated from Central High School, class of 1972 . He married Dianna Karr in 1991. He is a U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked at Snorkel and Wire Rope, from which he retired. He enjoyed fishing, watching football and baseball, especially the Chiefs and Royals. Kenneth was preceded in death by wife, Dianna Shipers, and his parents. Survivors include, daughter, Genevia (Jeramiah) Gilbert of Saint Joseph, MO, son, Antonio (Stefanie) Karr of Sedalia, MO, grandchildren, Cheyenne Reinert, Jason Reinert, and Leighanna Reinert, all of St. Joseph.
Mr. Shipers has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Kenny Shipers Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

