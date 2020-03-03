Kenneth L. Diggs, 96

Kenneth Diggs, 96, of Bolckow, MO, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Crestview Nursing Home in Bethany, MO. He was born November 10, 1923 in Guilford, MO to Harve & Merrilla Pearl (Newcomer) Diggs. He married Helen Rimel in Kansas City, KS. on May 18, 1943 and she preceded him in death in 2009.

Kenneth married his high school sweetheart (Helen Rimel) and then was drafted and served in the US Army Air Corp during the occupation forces in Europe. After the war they settled in Bolckow and owned and operated a grocery business for 14 years. He sold seed in North West MO. for many years.

He is survived by his children, Donald (Blasita) Diggs of KCMO, Randall (Darla) Diggs of St. Joseph, and Michelle (Jay) Edwards of Blythedale, MO; grandchildren, Dana (Justin Cloud) Edwards, Timothy (Sande) Edwards, Kristy (Damien) Farris, Jake (Amy) Diggs, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, grandson, Josh Diggs, five sisters, and two brothers.

Funeral Services will be 10:30am, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, MO. Burial will be at Bolckow Cemetery in Bolckow, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to The American Alzheimer’s Association.