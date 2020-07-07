Clear

Kenneth L. Simpson, 74

Visitation: Sunday, July 5th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Harman-Rohde Funeral Home. 310 Fremont, Wathena, KS 66090. ■ Service: Monday, July 6th, 2020 10:30 AM @ First Baptist Church of Troy. Troy, KS.

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 12:43 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Kenneth Simpson, 74, of Troy, Kansas passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his son’s home.

Kenneth was born on March 17, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Bert and Rosalie Simpson. He was drafted in 1966 and served in the United States Army until 1968. After returning to the states he entered the Steel Workers Union, and he also ran Ken Motors for years. He also worked for the St. Joseph School District from which he retired in 2005.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son, Kenny Simpson II (Christine) of Wathena, Kansas;

Daughter, Estella Mallory (Don) of Jewell, Kansas;

2 granddaughters and 1 grandson;

Former wife of 30 years, Vicki Simpson of Wathena, Kansas;

Brothers; Stanley Simpson of Flippin, Arkansas;

Tim Simpson of Troy, Kansas;

Sisters, Sharon Whalen of Papillion, Nebraska;

Ruby Mayes of Easton, Missouri;

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

FUNERAL: Monday, July 6, 2020 – 10:30 A.M.

At: First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas where there will be a flag-folding ceremony under the auspices of the U.S. Army.

Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas where friends may call after 10 AM Sunday.

Memorials: Veterans Administration

