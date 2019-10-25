Clear
Kenneth LeRoy Stocking Sr., 77, of St. Joseph, MO

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:00 PM - 6:15 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Monday, October 28, 2019 10:00 AM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Kenneth's Obituary
Kenneth L. Stocking Sr., 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his residence in St. Joseph. He was born October 30, 1941 in Agency, MO, son of Gracie and Arnie Stocking. He married Doris Kiger on October 16, 1960. He worked at Wonder Bread Bakery, and later owned and operated S&F Construction. He enjoyed golfing, darts, shooting pool, poker, going to auctions, and spending time with his family. Kenneth was a member of the laborers union local 579. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Doris Darlene Stocking, and son, Kenneth Stocking Jr. Survivors include children, Pam Stocking of St. Joseph, Darla Stocking of St. Joseph, Jenni (Bill) Simone of St. Joseph, Peggy (Casey) Pugh of Kansas City, MO, Jeff Stocking of St. Joseph, Chris (Valerie) Stocking of St. Joseph, brother, Glen (Lynn) Stocking of St. Joseph, sister, Patricia Thornton of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Kyle, Kimmber, Ryan, Jeffery, Brandon, Kayla, Trevor, Nathaniel, Caleb, Abby, and Maria, great-grandchildren, Myla, Kali, Macelynn, Cordelia, Mason, Nijah, Jordan, John-Paul, Boston, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday, October 28, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Mo.

