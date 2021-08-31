Kenneth Lee Stickler, 78, died August 19, 2021. Kenneth was born January 21, 1943 in Gilman City to Henry and Frankie (DeWitt) Stickler. He was raised in Trenton, MO and graduated from Trenton High School in 1961.

He then graduated from Trenton Junior College in 1964, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He then later received his MBA also from Northwest Missouri State University in 1975.

He worked for the H.J. Heinz Company and Procter and Gamble as an account representative for several years and the retired from Western Missouri Correctional Center as a Lieutenant in 2005.

Kenneth was a member of Grace Evangelical Church and loved and served the Lord for many years.

He married Jonalee Dean on September 1, 1964 in Trenton and she survives. Also surviving are son Darren Stickler; daughter Gina Davies (Steve); nine grandchildren, Tim Dewey (Danielle) Dylan Dewey, Austin Dewey, Lauren Roggy, Grace Roggy, Addie Stickler, Hope Stickler, Gabe Stickler, Ella Stickler; three great-grandchildren, Kyra, Maddox, Maya; and a brother Tom Stickler (Jennifer); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Grace Calvary Chapel, 5103 S. 50th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507

Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.