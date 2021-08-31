Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kenneth Lee Stickler, 78

Kenneth Lee Stickler, 78, died August 19, 2021. Kenneth was born January 21, 1943 in Gilman City to Henry and Frankie (DeWitt) Stickler.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:07 PM

Kenneth Lee Stickler, 78, died August 19, 2021. Kenneth was born January 21, 1943 in Gilman City to Henry and Frankie (DeWitt) Stickler. He was raised in Trenton, MO and graduated from Trenton High School in 1961.

He then graduated from Trenton Junior College in 1964, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He then later received his MBA also from Northwest Missouri State University in 1975.

He worked for the H.J. Heinz Company and Procter and Gamble as an account representative for several years and the retired from Western Missouri Correctional Center as a Lieutenant in 2005.

Kenneth was a member of Grace Evangelical Church and loved and served the Lord for many years.

He married Jonalee Dean on September 1, 1964 in Trenton and she survives. Also surviving are son Darren Stickler; daughter Gina Davies (Steve); nine grandchildren, Tim Dewey (Danielle) Dylan Dewey, Austin Dewey, Lauren Roggy, Grace Roggy, Addie Stickler, Hope Stickler, Gabe Stickler, Ella Stickler; three great-grandchildren, Kyra, Maddox, Maya; and a brother Tom Stickler (Jennifer); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Grace Calvary Chapel, 5103 S. 50th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507

Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories