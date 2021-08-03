Clear
Kenneth Michael "Mike" Klepees, 64

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Klepees, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:29 PM

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Klepees, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born October 23, 1956 in St. Joseph, son of Betty (Porter) and Julius Klepees. Mike enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting. He was preceded in death by his father, Julius Klepees, brothers, Patrick and John Klepees and sister, Bette Ann Munger. Survivors include, mother, Betty Klepees of St. Joseph, sisters, Judy (Mitch) Saslow of NY, Joy (Dale) Shifflett of St Joseph, Kerren (Ed) Poirer of Wathena, KS, brother, Jeff (Jennifer) Klepees of St. Joseph and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Klepees has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per his wishes, no services are scheduled.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
