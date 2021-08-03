Kenneth Michael "Mike" Klepees, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born October 23, 1956 in St. Joseph, son of Betty (Porter) and Julius Klepees. Mike enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting. He was preceded in death by his father, Julius Klepees, brothers, Patrick and John Klepees and sister, Bette Ann Munger. Survivors include, mother, Betty Klepees of St. Joseph, sisters, Judy (Mitch) Saslow of NY, Joy (Dale) Shifflett of St Joseph, Kerren (Ed) Poirer of Wathena, KS, brother, Jeff (Jennifer) Klepees of St. Joseph and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Klepees has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per his wishes, no services are scheduled.
