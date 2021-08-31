Kenneth R. Jordan (K.I.), 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Tuesday August 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Kenneth was born on September 11, 1939 in Oregon, Missouri to the late Raymond and Emma Jordan. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School.

Kenneth married Dixie Curtis on December 20, 1980, they celebrated forty years of marriage.

She survives of the home. Kenneth is also survived by his brother Larry (Cheryl); his son Kurtis Jordan (Jacqueline); daughter, Kimberly Calvert (Lee); a grandson and a great granddaughter; three stepchildren, Chuck (Stacy) Curtis, Shelly (Mark) Garland, Robin (Thad) Jenkins ; 8 step grandchildren; 14 step great grandchildren and 2 nephews.

He was a member of the Freeman Freewill Baptist Church.

Mr. Jordan worked at Coca-Cola Bottling Co., for 13 years starting in route sales and moving into management. He then worked for Ultra-Chem Inc. for 36 years as a sales representative.

Kenneth served as a St. Joseph reserve police officer for 7 years.

Kenneth was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting and camping. He especially cherished his weekly breakfast club with his group of lifelong friends.

Service 10:00 Am Friday August 27, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Family to receive friends 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday at our chapel.

The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided for Kenneth and the family requests memorial donations be made to Mosaic Hospice.