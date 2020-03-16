Kenneth Ray Kretzer 78, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born March 23, 1941 in St. Joseph, son of Gertrude "Suzie" and Don Kretzer. He married Linda Hadley on June 4, 1960. He retired from Safeway Foods, in 2003 as a warehouse manager. Kenny enjoyed working on cars, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Nascar fan. His hobbies also included bowling, hunting, fishing, and football. Kenny was an ornery, kind hearted, and loving man. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles, Dallas, Richard, and Ernest, sister, Lois Leota, sister-in-law, Cindy Kretzer, mother and father in law, Milton and Dorothy Hadley, and sons in law, Ricky Dempewolf and Gregg Thompson. Survivors include, wife, Linda Kretzer of the home, 5 children, Teresa (Ray) Kretzer, Savannah, Lisa Kretzer, St. Joseph, David (Kathy) Kretzer, Savannah, Deborah Kretzer, St. Joseph, and Christopher (Heather) Kretzer, Savannah, MO., brothers, Lloyd (Dawn) Kretzer, St. Joseph, Larry (Betty) Kretzer, Savannah, and Alec (Jerrie) Hovey, Cosby, MO, sisters, Patricia Ray, Sheridan, MO, and Linda Baskins, St. Joseph, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Bill Grace officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Association.