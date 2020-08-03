Kenneth Shane Smither, 48, of Platte City, MO passed away, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

He was born on August 12, 1971 to Louis and Dorothy (Jones) Smither. Shane graduated from Platte County High School focusing on carpentry at the Northland Career Center.

He worked as a finish carpenter in Kansas City, drove a tow truck for Knighton’s Body Shop in Platte City, was a tiler for Wilson Floor Covering in Platte City, a machinist for Innovating Machining Inc. in Kansas City and remodeled homes in Weston for Rusty Hill.

Shane enjoyed fishing with Papa, later playing Lego’s with kids, working with wood and being with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shannon Kay Smither.

Shane is survived by his parents, Louis(Pam) Smither, Weston, MO and Dorothy (David) Bridger, Platte City, MO; his daughter, Jenna; his son, Easton; half-brother, Chance (Alex) Bridger; half-sister, Stephanie (Ryan) Rotterman; step brothers, Kyle (Amanda) Crockett and Karl (Tisha) Crockett; nieces and nephews, Dillon, Rylee, Ashlynne and Kristen Crockett, Samantha and Jackson Rotterman and Liam Wilson; several uncles, aunts, and cousins and many friends.

Private family inurnment will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, MO.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.