Kenny Lytle, 59, of Liberty, MO passed away, March 14, 2020.

He was born on January 9, 1961 to James and Lorraine (Klein) Lytle in Smithville, MO. He grew up in Gladstone and graduated from Oak Park High School in 1979.

On May 1, 1982 he was united in marriage to Sheryl Lynn Harris. After their marriage they lived in Liberty where they made their home.Kenny worked for Anchorman Sales in Liberty for 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, and his nephew, Michael Savage.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Sheryl, of the home; children, Craig (Mary Ann) Lytle and Brent (Elena) Lytle, Eric (Miranda) Lytle; mother, Lorraine Lytle; brother, Dave (Connie) Lytle; sister, Vicki McCarthy; sisters-in-law Kathy (Lynn) Hendricks, Davette Casey, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Private family services due to coronavirus.