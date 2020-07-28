Kevin D. Whiting

1951-2020

Kevin D. Whiting, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was born June 3, 1951 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Walter and Alice (Taysen) Whiting.

Kevin married Vickie Marie Soper November 28, 1975. She survives of the home.

He enjoyed being outdoors but most of all spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Janet VanWinkle.

Additional survivors include children, Valeri Whiting, Nick Whiting (Kristi), Stephanie Klein (Wendell); 6 grandchildren; 2 1/3 great-grandchildren; brother, Randy Whiting (Judy); numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, at the family home, 4808 Shawnee Rd, St. Joseph, MO 64503. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.