Kevin J. Sipes April 11, 1954 - December 24, 2018

Kevin J. Sipes

1954-2018

Kevin J. Sipes, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018.

He was born April 11, 1954 in Monett, Missouri to Marcus and Helen (Harrison)Sipes.

Kevin married Brenda Grace July 8, 1977. She survives of the home.

He was a professional painter in St. Joseph and the surrounding areas.

Kevin enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Payton and his daughter, Layla, watching sports and doing home projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Marcus Sipes.

Additional survivors include son, Shane Sipes; daughter, Layla Sipes; grandchildren, Brendan Sipes and Payton “Squeek” Goodwin; 1 great-granddaughter; brothers, Michael and Lance Sipes (Olga); numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.