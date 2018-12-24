Clear

Kevin J. Sipes April 11, 1954 - December 24, 2018

Kevin J. Sipes
1954-2018

Kevin J. Sipes, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018.
He was born April 11, 1954 in Monett, Missouri to Marcus and Helen (Harrison)Sipes.
Kevin married Brenda Grace July 8, 1977. She survives of the home.
He was a professional painter in St. Joseph and the surrounding areas.
Kevin enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Payton and his daughter, Layla, watching sports and doing home projects.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Marcus Sipes.
Additional survivors include son, Shane Sipes; daughter, Layla Sipes; grandchildren, Brendan Sipes and Payton “Squeek” Goodwin; 1 great-granddaughter; brothers, Michael and Lance Sipes (Olga); numerous nieces and nephews.
After a soggy and wet Wednesday, scattered rain chances will continue into our Thursday as a major cold front will be pushing through. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s. Highs will be in the mid 50s by early afternoon before they start falling by later afternoon into the evening hours.
