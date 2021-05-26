Kevin "Kevy" Andrew Evans, 65

Clear
Kevin "Kevy" Andrew Evans was born May 25, 1956 to Joseph Francis and Helen Marie (McCall) Evans. Kevin was a twin and was 6th in a family of what would become 11 children for Joe and Helen.

Kevin graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph in 1974 and later from Missouri Western State College with a major in Political Science and a minor in English.

Kevin worked for several years for A.J. August Clothing Company and was known for dressing well. It was while he was with A.J. August that he met and married Melissa Dee Byers of Wichita, Kansas and they had one daughter, Sarah Elizabeth. Sarah was the light of Kevin's life and many summer vacations were spent seeing the USA with Sarah. One of Kevin's hobbies was photography and he shared his photos online with thousands.

Kevin later worked for Commercial Concepts in Kansas City as an office designer. Kevin had only recently retired and was planning on traveling extensively with Sarah.

Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents Albert and Berenice (Dreesmann) McCall and John and Mary (Kovac), Infant sister Marcy Evans and his parents.

Survivors include his daughter Sarah and her partner Matt Bluhm, brothers Mark (Carolyn), David (Sandi), Christopher (Sharon), twin brother Kim (Myra), Zachary, Jason, and Thad (Lucretia), sisters Pamela, Rebecca (Randy) Tritten, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family was so important to Kevin and he cherished old memories and making new ones over the holidays.

Visitation, Friday, May, 21, 2021, 1:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Service will follow after 6:00 P.M.

A wake will be held at Unity Temple on the Plaza in the Temple Space on Monday, May 24th from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM.

Memorials can be made to Rotary International.

