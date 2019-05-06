Kevin Lee Baldwin, 40, Cameron, MO

Obituary
Kevin L. Baldwin
1978-2019
Cameron, Missouri- Kevin Lee Baldwin, 40, Cameron passed away on May 3, 2019.
Kevin was born November 1, 1978 in Chillicothe, MO.
Survivors: wife, Michelle of the home; 2 sons, Christopher and Thomas Cotte, of the home. parents; John and Janet Baldwin, Weatherby; sister, Pam Baldwin, Leavenworth, KS.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
