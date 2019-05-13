Kevin's Obituary
Kevin Monroe Ebling 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday May 4, 2019. He was born December 29, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Sharon & Daniel Ebling. Survivors include: step father, William Mitchell, sons, Josh Ebling, and David Cummings of Polo, MO, 5 grandchildren, Wendy Dozier raised in the home, sisters, Kathy Merritt, Robin (Jeremy) Epperson, and Patty Mitchell, brothers: William "Bill" , and Steven Mitchell, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
