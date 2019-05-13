Clear
Kevin Monroe Ebling 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 2:22 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Kevin's Obituary
Kevin Monroe Ebling 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday May 4, 2019. He was born December 29, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Sharon & Daniel Ebling. Survivors include: step father, William Mitchell, sons, Josh Ebling, and David Cummings of Polo, MO, 5 grandchildren, Wendy Dozier raised in the home, sisters, Kathy Merritt, Robin (Jeremy) Epperson, and Patty Mitchell, brothers: William "Bill" , and Steven Mitchell, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up. Monday will be our last cool day for a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Much warmer air then moves in Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
