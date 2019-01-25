Kevin R. Tinder
1965-2019
Kevin R. Tinder, 53, Maysville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born December 30, 1965.
Kevin married Debbie Heinz February 23, 1991; she survives of the home.
He was of the Christian Faith.
Kevin loved horses, farming and watching his children’s activities.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lane Tinder; and father-in-law, Charles Heinz.
Additional survivors include his daughters, Shelby, Bailey Tinder, Maysville, Mo; sons, Cody Tinder, Maysville, Mo, Cameron Tinder (Hannah), Fillmore, MO, Brady Tinder, Maysville, MO; parents, Glen and Beverly (Barnett) Tinder; grandchildren, Leo, Jaden, Orlan; sister, Cheryl Sawyer (Curt); numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Oak Christian Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Maysville RI FFA Chapter.
