Clear

Kevin R. Tinder, 53, Maysville, Missouri,

Jan 27 Service Sunday, January 27, 2019, 2:00PM Oak Christian Church 8875 MO - 6 Amity , MO 64422

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 5:03 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Kevin R. Tinder
1965-2019

Kevin R. Tinder, 53, Maysville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born December 30, 1965.
Kevin married Debbie Heinz February 23, 1991; she survives of the home.
He was of the Christian Faith.
Kevin loved horses, farming and watching his children’s activities.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lane Tinder; and father-in-law, Charles Heinz.
Additional survivors include his daughters, Shelby, Bailey Tinder, Maysville, Mo; sons, Cody Tinder, Maysville, Mo, Cameron Tinder (Hannah), Fillmore, MO, Brady Tinder, Maysville, MO; parents, Glen and Beverly (Barnett) Tinder; grandchildren, Leo, Jaden, Orlan; sister, Cheryl Sawyer (Curt); numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, Oak Christian Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Maysville RI FFA Chapter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 27°
After a bitter cold start to our Friday with below zero wind chills, we'll rebound to the 30s again by the afternoon with those SW winds picking up, gusting up to 25 mph. We'll see a slight chance of light snow for Friday night into early Saturday as a fast moving clipper system will push through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events