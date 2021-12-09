Kevin S. Kohler, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021.
On September 7, 1968 he was born in Mount Ayr, Iowa to Mike and Marilyn Kohler.
Kevin served ten years in the United States Army National Guard.
After receiving his college degree from Central Missouri State University, he was a mortgage broker for Direct Mortgage.
He enjoyed dirt racing and building cars. The most important thing to him was his son, whom he loved dearly.
Survivors include his parents; son, Zandin Kohler; sisters Karissa Carmichael (Kevin), Kelly Kohler; nephews, Ryan Carmichael and Cody Kohler; niece, Sarah Carmichael; extended family and friends.
Kevin succumbed to his life-long struggle with the addiction to alcohol. Please consider donating to an organization of your choice to help others fighting their own addictions.
Kevin S. Kohler, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021.
Kevin S. Kohler, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021.