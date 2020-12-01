Kevin Tedlock, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.

He was born March 10, 1957 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin married Mitzi (Cleeton) Teliczan July 23, 1977. They had 2 sons together, Jacob and Ethan Tedlock. Kevin then remarried Teresa Hogan-Arnold June 29, 2002 and he later adopted her daughter, Angela in 2007.

He was an active member of Word of Life Church.

Kevin was principal at Lindbergh and Hyde Elementary Schools. He retired from Pickett Elementary School after 30 years in the education field.

Kevin enjoyed gardening, landscaping, hunting, fishing, and restoring old trucks. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randall and Virginia (Richardson) Tedlock.

Survivors include wife, Teresa; children, Jacob Tedlock, Ethan Tedlock (Chelsea) and Angela Arnold; grandchildren, Lilliana Wilson, Alden and Mona Tedlock; special cousin, Debbie Craig (Danny); numerous other cousins and extended family.

Private Farewell Services & Interment, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may call 12:00 Noon to 5:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Word of Life Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.