Kim Rene Pawling, 53, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022.
She was born October 11, 1968, in St. Joseph, Missouri to George and Carol (Nordby) Pawling.
Kim enjoyed spending time at the beach and going to concerts with her friends. The most important thing to Kim was spending time with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Pawling.
She is survived by her children, Kelsey Keith, Hunter Mobley, Savana Mobley; mother, Carol; brother, Kelly Pawling (Wendy); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online please visit Kim’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
