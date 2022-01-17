Clear
Kim Rene Pawling, 53

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:16 PM

Kim Rene Pawling, 53, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022.
She was born October 11, 1968, in St. Joseph, Missouri to George and Carol (Nordby) Pawling.
Kim enjoyed spending time at the beach and going to concerts with her friends. The most important thing to Kim was spending time with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Pawling.
She is survived by her children, Kelsey Keith, Hunter Mobley, Savana Mobley; mother, Carol; brother, Kelly Pawling (Wendy); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online please visit Kim’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
