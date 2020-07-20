Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph School District releases re-opening plan Full Story

Kimberly Renee Walker, 45

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 9:28 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Kimberly Renee Walker, 45, Union Star, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.
She was born November 1, 1974 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William and Roberta (Parham) Walker.
Kimberly enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, going to garage sales and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Bobby Tovey; and her grandparents.
Survivors include children, Hilary, Kimber, Dylan, MaKayla, Bobbie-Joe, Feather and Destiny; grandchildren, Brody, Brooklyn, Zylar, Kreedyn; parents; siblings, William, Therese (Troy); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Chances for thunderstorms expected to continue into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong storms with wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories