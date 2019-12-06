Clear

Kimberly Turner, 52

Interment: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 8:12 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Kimberly Turner, 52, St. Joseph, passed away November 29, 2019.
She was born August 29, 1967.
Kimberly was preceded in death by grandmother, Roxie Wilson.
Survivors include children, Sabrina Graham and Shawn Turner; mother, Joetta Wilson; brothers, Forrest Walter Jr. and Christopher Walter; adoptive father, Frederick Walter; and significant other, James Dale.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
We will have a chilly end to the work week. We had a nice day weather wise on Thursday but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories