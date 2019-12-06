Kimberly Turner, 52, St. Joseph, passed away November 29, 2019.

She was born August 29, 1967.

Kimberly was preceded in death by grandmother, Roxie Wilson.

Survivors include children, Sabrina Graham and Shawn Turner; mother, Joetta Wilson; brothers, Forrest Walter Jr. and Christopher Walter; adoptive father, Frederick Walter; and significant other, James Dale.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.