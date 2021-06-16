Clear
Kimberly Weller, 61

Kim McCoy-Weller, 61 of St. Joseph, passed away June 9, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, surrounded by her family.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:24 PM

She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on May 7, 1960 to Lanny and Ruth (Childers) McCoy. They proceeded her in death.
She graduated from Lafayette High School class of "78", attended Missouri Western, and Emporia State University. She married David Weller in 1985 and they later divorced.
Kim loved photography and to draw. She also loved watching the Kansas City Chiefs!
Kim worked in packing houses during college and retail/restaurant management over the years.
Survivors: Her daughter, Danielle Weller Brown, sons: Derrick (Hadley) Weller, and Justin Elliott; two grandchildren, Todd & Brantley Brown, all of the Kansas City area; sisters: Kelly McCoy- Hamilton of Forest City, Kristie McCoy, Karrie McCoy-Rickel, and Karen (Chad Thompson) McCoy all of St. Joseph; one aunt: Joy Sheha of Boundbrook, NJ; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, numerous friends and her beloved cats. Ms. Weller has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family c/o Rupp Funeral Home or gofundme.com https://gofund.me/f21b9e06

