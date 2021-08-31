Kimi N. Nadolski, 54, of St. Joseph, died August 27, 2021 at her home after a lengthy illness. Kimi was born November 19, 1966, in St. Joseph, to Edward and Elsie (Shanks) Downey.

She was born and raised in St. Joseph. She was a graduate of Central High School and Missouri Western State University. She was a Missouri State Licensed cosmetologist.

Kimi was a member of Cathedral of St. Joseph and the Missouri Western Alumni Association. She loved life and animals.

She married James A. "Jim" Nadolski and he survives. Also surviving are sons, Nolan A. Nadolski, Michael Robbins, Derrick Gallagher, Ryan Nadolski (Amanda); daughter Amy (Paul) Piercy ; grandchildren, Cooper and Bodie Nadolski, Lola Bea Piercy; Kimi's parents Edward and Elsie Downey; sisters Stacy Downey, Candy (Andrew) Bennett, Dawn (Scott) Marriott; brother Edward Downey; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions to the Friends of the Animal Shelter Building Fund would be appreciated.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.