Kirk D. Corcoran, 63

Celebration of Life: Friday, January 31st, 2020 2:00 PM @ Elwood Community Center. 501 N. 9th Street, Elwood, KS.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 10:07 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Kirk D. Corcoran, 63, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.
He was born on October 2, 1956 in Elwood, KS to Joseph and Ruby (Blanton)Corcoran.
He worked his entire life as a carpet layer and loved watching Kansas City Chiefs football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Juanita Munger, brother Joseph Corcoran and nieces Connie Jo Cave and Paula Willmore.
Survivors include his daughter Crystal Cordonnier(Charlie), son, Chad Corcoran; grandchildren Daniel and Peyton Cordonnier, Gavin, Gabe, and Gunner Corcoran; sisters Claira Joan Demasters, Betty Cook, Glenda Sanders, and Linda Tennison, special brother Mike Droz, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the staff of Three Rivers Hospice for their loving care.
Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Friday, Jan. 31, Elwood Community Center, Elwood, KS. Private inurnment Mt. Olive, Troy, KS, Kirk had requested to buried near his mother.
Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Heading into Monday morning parts of southern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas will see a freezing drizzle develop leading to some minor accumulations of ice. Monday night into Tuesday the rest of the system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joesph Wednesday morning. Along with the snow, it will also be bringing our temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
