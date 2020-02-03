Kirk D. Corcoran, 63, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.
He was born on October 2, 1956 in Elwood, KS to Joseph and Ruby (Blanton)Corcoran.
He worked his entire life as a carpet layer and loved watching Kansas City Chiefs football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Juanita Munger, brother Joseph Corcoran and nieces Connie Jo Cave and Paula Willmore.
Survivors include his daughter Crystal Cordonnier(Charlie), son, Chad Corcoran; grandchildren Daniel and Peyton Cordonnier, Gavin, Gabe, and Gunner Corcoran; sisters Claira Joan Demasters, Betty Cook, Glenda Sanders, and Linda Tennison, special brother Mike Droz, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the staff of Three Rivers Hospice for their loving care.
Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Friday, Jan. 31, Elwood Community Center, Elwood, KS. Private inurnment Mt. Olive, Troy, KS, Kirk had requested to buried near his mother.
Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Celebration of Life: Friday, January 31st, 2020 2:00 PM @ Elwood Community Center. 501 N. 9th Street, Elwood, KS.
Kirk D. Corcoran, 63, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.